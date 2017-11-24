FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Gazprom in talks to sell gas to Bolivia's neighbors-Russian min
November 24, 2017 / 3:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Gazprom in talks to sell gas to Bolivia's neighbors-Russian min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name in first paragraph to Alexander, not Alexandra)

SANTA CRUZ, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s oil minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that Russian gas giant Gazprom is in talks with Bolivia’s YPFB to possibly sell Bolivian gas to neighboring countries in Latin America.

Speaking at a gathering of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Santa Cruz, Bolivian Energy Minister Luis Sanchez said production at the Incahuasi gas field - which is being developed by Gazprom, France’s Total, YPFB and Tecpetrol - should reach 11 million cubic meters per day. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; editing by Richard Pullin)

