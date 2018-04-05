Bolivia says consumer prices fell 0.13 pct in March

LA PAZ, April 5 (Reuters) - Bolivia’s consumer price index dipped 0.13 percent in March, driven by declines in clothing, food and transport prices, the official National Statistics Institute said on Thursday.

That brought the 12-month inflation rate to 2.73 percent. Prices had increased 0.32 percent in February and 0.3 percent in January.

Bolivia ended 2017 with 2.71 percent inflation, and the government expects 4.5 percent inflation in 2018. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Richard Chang)