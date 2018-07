LA PAZ, July 5 (Reuters) - Bolivia’s consumer price index rose 0.12 percent in June, the official National Statistics Institute said on Thursday, bringing the 12-month inflation rate to 3.17 percent.

June inflation was powered by increasing the price of foods and non-alcoholic drinks. The government has an inflation target of 4.5 percent for 2018. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)