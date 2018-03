LA PAZ, March 7 (Reuters) - Bolivia’s consumer price index rose 0.32 percent in February, driven by increases in the prices of chicken and paper products, the official National Statistics Institute said on Wednesday.

Prices had risen 0.3 percent in January. Bolivia ended 2017 with 2.71 percent inflation, and the government expects 4.5 percent inflation in 2018. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos Writing by Luc Cohen; editing by Diane Craft)