LA PAZ, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Bolivia’s consumer price index rose 0.04 percent in July, driven by increases in bus fares and vegetables, the official National Statistics Institute said on Tuesday.

That brought the country’s 12-month inflation rate to 2.44 percent.

The government has a 2018 inflation target of 4.5 percent. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Scott Squires; Editing by Bill Trott)