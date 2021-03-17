Bolivia's detained former president Anez taken to hospital

FILE PHOTO: Bolivia's former interim President Jeanine Anez is seen in a car outside the FELCC (Special Force to fight against Crime) headquarters in La Paz, Bolivia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Claure

LA PAZ/SANTA CRUZ (Reuters) - Bolivian former president Jeanine Anez was taken to hospital on Wednesday from the prison where she is on remand after becoming ill, prison authorities said.

Karina Figueroa, governor of the La Paz Womens’ Jail, said Anez, who was arrested on Saturday over allegations she helped foment a coup in the Andean nation, was suffering from high blood pressure.

“She was taken ill, doctors will keep us appraised of the situation,” she told Radio Éxito, without giving further details of her symptoms.

Anez, 53, and several ministers were detained over the weekend on allegations they participated in a coup to oust longtime leader Evo Morales in 2019. She denies the allegations and claims she is the victim of political persecution.