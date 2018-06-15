FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 4:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Autolib proposes to end contract with Bollore - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - The head of the Paris Autolib Velib Metropole syndicate will propose ending the electric car hire scheme contract with the Bollore group, daily newspaper Le Parisien quoted her as saying on its website.

Catherine Baratti-Elbaz said she would propose to the local council representatives in the syndicate to vote for ending the contract at a meeting on June 21.

Municipal authorities and the Bollore group disagree about who is responsible for budget shortfalls and operational problems with the pioneering electric car hire scheme. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by Louise Heavens)

