ABIDJAN, March 27 (Reuters) - French industrial conglomerate Bollore aims to invest 400 million euros from next year in building a second container terminal at Ivory Coast’s main port of Abidjan, the deputy CEO of its transport and logistics division told Reuters on Monday.

Philippe Labonne, deputy CEO of Bollore Transport and Logistics, spoke on the sidelines of a conference in Ivory Coast’s commercial capital. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; writing by Tim Cocks; editing by Jason Neely)