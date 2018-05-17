FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 4:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bollore Group says transport, logistics drive Q1 revenues higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 17 (Reuters) - Bollore Group, whose billionaire owner Vincent Bollore is under investigation for alleged corruption of officials in Africa, on Thursday reported a 6 percent increase in first quarter revenues to 5.33 billion euros ($6.29 billion) at constant exchange rates and perimeter.

Bollore Group also said it owed about 24 percent of media giant as of the end of March.

The company said higher revenues were driven by strong growth in its port activities and petroleum logistics. ($1 = 0.8476 euros) (Reporting by Paris bureau Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)

