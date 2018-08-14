Forget online serials, Eros’ streaming unit bets on Bollywood movies

If Netflix has “Sacred Games” and Amazon Prime “Inside Edge”, Eros Now points to its huge Hindi film library to sway India’s perennial Bollywood fans as the battle hots up in the country’s online streaming market.

A man watches a movie on his phone as he waits for the bank to open to exchange his old high-denomination banknotes in the early hours, in the old quarters of Delhi, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

With around a dozen streaming services jostling to grab the eyeballs of 250 million Indians who view videos online, the top players have focused on original content – series, films, comedy shows - to distinguish themselves from competitors. But Eros Now, the OTT platform of production house Eros International, believes feature films are still the key to engaging customers in India.

Eros Digital COO Ali Hussein, whose division runs Eros Now, said statistics from his platform showed that audiences were more engaged with movies, with 20 percent of all video plays on Eros Now resulting in 100 percent completion of the content.

“We have a lot of data to showcase that the quality of the user on a movie-specific platform is better than the rest of the internet video ecosystem,” Hussein told Reuters in an interview.

Commuters watch videos on their mobile phones as they travel in a suburban train in Mumbai, April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Launched in 2012 and backed by Eros’s significant film library, the platform has 7.9 million paid subscribers from more than 50 countries. Subscription fee is 99 rupees ($1.4) a month. Local competitor Hotstar, owned by Rupert Murdoch’s 20th Century Fox, and global leader Netflix do not release subscriber numbers or viewership patterns by country.

According to data provided by Eros Now to Reuters, a viewer on the platform returns at least three times a week on the platform, spending a minimum of 40 minutes in total. The most popular movies on Eros Now get viewed in less than two sessions, and the platform was viewed in more than 50 countries daily.

“I am not in the game of saying I have 250 million users. We are not in the quantitative game, but in the quality game. We’ve got 7.9 million users – my subscribers are paying me and also spending that much time with me. They are returning customers,” Hussein said.

“Organic viewership (for movies) is higher, sense of familiarity is higher, plus movies are for all audiences. There is higher repeat value, higher production quality, tighter story narratives because it is two hours and not forever,” he said.

India’s OTT market is crowded, with global players like Netflix and Amazon fighting it out with local players like Voot and Hotstar, which are digital extensions of traditional TV channels. Bollywood remains a strong draw on digital platforms with Bollywood stars either headlining original shows or signing movie distribution deals with these companies.

Amazon, for example, has signed deals with Salman Khan, Dharma Productions and Yashraj Films for the digital release of their films on its platform.

Netflix’s first original Indian series, “Sacred Games” had Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan in the lead, and the company has said it is looking to produce more Indian movies, in addition to the ones it has acquired.

It is this inherent love for movies and Bollywood that is likely to drive growth in the OTT space for the next few years, according to analysts.

“It’s about having reasonably exclusive and interesting content which people will want to watch, and therefore help a platform to create a brand identity for itself. In the current short term, movies are filling that gap,” said Girish Menon, Partner and Head, KPMG India.

“In the mid to long term, original programming will fill that gap, as people start spending more time on these platforms.”