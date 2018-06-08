FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 8, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Production ramp-up first priority in CSeries takeover - Airbus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - Airbus pledged on Friday to focus on a smooth and sustainable increase in production of the Bombardier CSeries jet as it finalised a deal to take control of the loss-making Canadian aircraft programme.

Finance Director Harald Wilhelm also said in a conference call he saw margin for further efficiencies in the plane’s supply chain and was confident it would contribute positively to Airbus cash generation in future, without elaborating on timing. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.