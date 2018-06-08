Production ramp-up first priority in CSeries takeover - Airbus

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - Airbus pledged on Friday to focus on a smooth and sustainable increase in production of the Bombardier CSeries jet as it finalised a deal to take control of the loss-making Canadian aircraft programme.

Finance Director Harald Wilhelm also said in a conference call he saw margin for further efficiencies in the plane’s supply chain and was confident it would contribute positively to Airbus cash generation in future, without elaborating on timing. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)