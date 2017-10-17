Delta says Bombardier CSeries delivery schedule unclear

ATLANTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Tuesday it was unclear when the Bombardier CSeries jets would be delivered, as a proposed U.S. government tariff on the planes complicates the future of the Canadian-made aircraft.

Speaking to reporters in Atlanta, Chief Operating Officer Gil West said the delivery schedule of the plane was still “something of a question mark.”

On Monday, Airbus SE agreed to take a majority stake in CSeries jetliner program, a deal that could allow the Canadian planemaker to sidestep U.S. tariffs threatened in a trade dispute with Boeing.