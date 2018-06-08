FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 7:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Airbus to seek CSeries efficiences across the board -exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - Airbus will seek CSeries efficiencies across the board, both internally and from suppliers, but is not looking for an adversarial relationship with parts makers, a senior Airbus executive said.

“We are looking ultimately to end up in a better position in the overall cost of the CSeries, whether it comes through the supply chain or whether it comes through efficiencies in building the aircraft. There are lots of ways to do that and we will be looking at every one of those,” Airbus Americas Chairman Jeff Knittel told Reuters.

Airbus and Bombardier said on Friday they had finalised an agreement for the European group to take control of the loss-making program.

Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman

