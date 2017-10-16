Airbus, Bombardier deal "incredibly significant news" - N.Ireland's DUP

BELFAST, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish party propping up Britain’s minority government said Airbus SE’s acquisition of a majority stake in Bombardier Inc’s C-Series passenger jet program was “incredibly significant news” for Belfast.

“I‘m thrilled there is a bright future ahead following what has been a dark time for staff and management. Airbus are a fitting partner,” Arlene Foster said in a statement, referring to the 4,200 Bombardier jobs in Belfast under threat by a trade dispute with U.S. rival Boeing Co over the C-Series jet. (Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mary Milliken)