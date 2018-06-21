FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 4:03 PM / in 2 hours

Bombardier expects 50 percent market share with revamped CRJ 900 jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, June 21 (Reuters) - Bombardier’s revamped CRJ 900 regional jet should win “half or more” of the market against competing planes from Brazil’s Embraer SA , Commercial Aircraft President Fred Cromer told reporters on Thursday.

The Canadian plane-and-train-maker, which won an order this week from Delta Air Lines for 20 CRJ 900s with upgraded cabins, said it expects to make further inroads against Embraer’s E175, Cromer said at the company’s Montreal-area factory.

“We should be targeting half or better, that’s a good target for us,” Cromer said. “Half or more.”

Embraer has said its E175 has won 80 percent of all orders in the key U.S. market for regional jets over the last five years. Bombardier could not immediately provide a number for its market share. (Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
