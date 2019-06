June 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s Bombardier is opening a new facility in California that will assemble rail cars for San Francisco’s rapid transit system by year’s end, and potentially serve other West Coast rail projects.

The plane and train maker said in a news release that it will use the site for a 775-car contract with the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART). (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)