December 12, 2018 / 5:33 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Canada's Via Rail picks Siemens for new contract, Bombardier loses out

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc on Wednesday missed out on its second contract in Canada this year after state-owned Via Rail picked Germany’s Siemens AG for fulfilling a fresh order of locomotives.

Via Rail said on Wednesday it gave Siemens Canada a C$989 million ($741.49 million) contract to replace its current fleet operating in the Quebec City-Windsor Corridor.

In February, Bombardier lost a C$1 billion contract to France’s Alstom SA to provide rail cars for one of the world’s biggest light rail systems in Montreal, a project led and financed by its biggest shareholder.

Bombardier was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Allison Lampert and Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

