Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bombardier Transportation, the railway division of Canada’s Bombardier Inc, said on Tuesday it signed a $724 million contract with Britain’s Corelink Rail Infrastructure and West Midlands Trains.

Under the contract, Bombardier will sell and maintain 333 new Aventra trains to be used on the United Kingdom’s West Midlands Trains. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)