Bonds News
July 22, 2020 / 12:57 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Bombardier secures up to $1 bln in credit, points to improved cash usage

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc said on Wednesday it had secured a loan of up to $1 billion and its second-quarter cash usage was about $500 million better than previously expected, as it looks to strengthen its cash position to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it had secured a commitment from investment funds and accounts managed by HPS Investment Partners LLC to provide the three-year senior secured term loan. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below