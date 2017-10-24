Bombardier reviewing CSeries deliveries after UTC engine fixes

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc said it was reviewing delivery plans for its CSeries jets for 2017, after U.S. engine parts maker United Tech said it was resolving issues with its geared turbofan (GTF) engines to make them more durable.

United Technologies Corp, the maker of Pratt & Whitney jet engines, held back some shipments of GTF engines to plane makers and offered spares to airlines, which had faced problems with engines already in service.

“Bombardier is working closely with Pratt & Whitney to evaluate and mitigate any potential impact on its customers and will provide a full update on November 2, when it issues its Q3 results,” spokeswoman Nathalie Siphengphet said on Tuesday.

Montreal-based Bombardier has forecast deliveries of about 30 CSeries jets this year, but has only delivered 12 so far. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)