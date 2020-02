Feb 4 (Reuters) - Canada's Bombardier Inc is in talks to sell its business-jet unit to U.S. maker of Cessna jets, Textron Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported here, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move will help the struggling Canadian train and plane maker to pare its debts, the report said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)