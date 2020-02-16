Alstom reaches preliminary deal to buy Bombardier train unit - WSJ

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Alstom SA has reached a preliminary deal to buy Bombardier Inc’s train business for more than $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Quebec pension giant Caisse de dépôt et placement, which owns a 32.5% stake in Bombardier's train unit, has agreed to sell its stake to Alstom and buy a minority stake in the combined train company, the report added on.wsj.com/2wh5tMB. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)