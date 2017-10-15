FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier exploring options for aerospace businesses - Bloomberg
October 15, 2017

Bombardier exploring options for aerospace businesses - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canadian aerospace manufacturer Bombardier Inc is exploring options for its aerospace businesses, including a sale of some operations, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

The company is considering disposal of assets including its Q400 turboprop and CRJ regional-jet unit, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2gdycXF

Bombardier is also looking at partnerships with other aerospace companies, Bloomberg reported. According to the report, Europe’s Airbus SE is among the prospective buyers.

Bombardier declined to comment on the report. Airbus said it did not comment on market rumors. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
