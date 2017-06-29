FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 2 months ago

REFILE-Bombardier Transportation confirms to cut up to 2,200 German jobs

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling in dateline and reference in paragraph 4 to Hennigsdorf)

HENNIGSDORF, Germany, June 29 (Reuters) - Canada's Bombardier will cut up to 2,200 jobs in Germany, or around a quarter of its workforce in the country, by 2020 as part of a sweeping savings plan, Bombardier Transportation's supervisory board Chairman Wolfgang Toelsner said.

There are no plans for plant closures, he told journalists at a news conference on Thursday.

Bombardier said in October it would slash 7,500 jobs worldwide, mostly in its train-making division, in a second round of layoffs announced last year, following extended delays and budget overruns in its aerospace business.

A source had told Reuters last week that around 2,200 of those jobs would be at the train-making business in Germany, mostly at the company's plants in Hennigsdorf near Berlin and Goerlitz on the German border with Poland. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tom Sims and David Evans)

