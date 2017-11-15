FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier plans hiring spree for business jet program -sources
November 15, 2017 / 8:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bombardier plans hiring spree for business jet program -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc expects to hire around 1,000 workers in Montreal over 18 months, as the Canadian plane-and-train-maker ramps up production of its new Global 7000 business jet, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

An announcement about the jobs, which are for completion work on the new corporate jet, is expected as early as Friday, said two of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the latest figure is not yet public.

A spokeswoman for Bombardier business jets could not be immediately reached for comment.

Bombardier has said the Global 7000 is expected to enter service in 2018 and is sold out until 2021. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Susan Thomas)

