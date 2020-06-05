Bombardier to cut 2,500 aviation jobs as COVID-19 hurts sales

June 5 (Reuters) - Canadian business jet maker Bombardier Inc said on Friday it would reduce its aviation unit workforce by about 2,500 employees, as the COVID-19 pandemic hurts sales.

“Now with business jet deliveries, industry-wide, forecasted to be down approximately 30% year-over-year due to the pandemic, Bombardier must adjust its operations and workforce to ensure that it emerges from the current crisis on solid footing,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)