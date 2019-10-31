Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Britain welcomes Spirit AeroSystems' purchase of Bombardier's Belfast site

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - British business minister Nadhim Zahawi on Thursday welcomed Spirit AeroSystems’ purchase of Bombardier’s plant in Belfast as great news for workers and a welcome investment in the United Kingdom.

Canada’s Bombardier said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its aerostructures business to Spirit for more than $700 million in cash and debt, including the Short Brothers Belfast plant which is the largest high-tech manufacturer in Northern Ireland with a workforce of around 3,500.

“I’m pleased that Spirit AeroSystems is boosting its investment in the UK,” Zahawi said in a statement.

“This will be great news for Short Brothers and its highly skilled and dedicated workforce, at one of the most important aerospace facilities in the country. I look forward to seeing this successful and ambitious business continue to go from strength to strength.” (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

