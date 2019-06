June 25 (Reuters) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc will sell its regional jet program to Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd for $550 million in cash, the companies said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Mitsubishi Heavy, which is working to break into aviation with the launch of its own regional jet program, told Reuters of the discussions. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)