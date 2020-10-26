Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace & Defense

Spirit reaches deal with Canada's Bombardier to cut aerostructures unit purchase price

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems said on Monday it reached a deal with Bombardier Inc to reduce the purchase price of the Canadian planemaker’s aerostructures unit to $275 million from $500 million.

Spirit had agreed to buy the aerostructures business in 2019 for $1 billion in cash and debt.

The companies expect to close the deal on Oct. 30, Spirit said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

