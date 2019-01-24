UPDATE 1-NYC Transit stops Bombardier deliveries until problems fixed

(Adds details, stock reaction)

By Allison Lampert

MONTREAL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - New York City Transit will stop taking new train car deliveries from Canada’s Bombardier until it fixes existing cars, NYC Transit president Andy Byford told a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) committee meeting this week.

Byford told the meeting that Bombardier is not making a “case” to win rail contracts from a longstanding customer, following performance problems and delivery delays on a subway car order, according to a webcast of the meeting viewed by Reuters.

Bombardier spokesman Eric Prud’Homme said the company is working with NYC Transit to approve a “technical solution” that would return the trains to service. “We expect this to happen shortly,” Prud’Homme said.

A spokesman for MTA, which oversees NYC Transit, referred to the webcast when contacted by Reuters for a comment.

Bombardier has made progress in meeting its latest delivery schedule, but several of its R179 subway cars were pulled from service recently, partly because of air compressor software defects, members of the MTA’s Capital Program Oversight Committee Meeting were told on Tuesday night.

“The most recent thing we’ve done is stopped delivery,” Byford said. “And we’re not yet turning that delivery mechanism back on until they get their act together.” Bombardier shares gave up early gains to trade down 1.5 percent soon after the Reuters report.

Bombardier’s rail unit, the company’s largest division by revenue, has a backlog of $34 billion, with some older contracts marred by delays and performance problems. On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Swiss Federal Railways would not take new trains from Bombardier until it fixes the ones already in service.

Bombardier has delivered 160 cars from its 2012 NYC order of 300 R179 subway cars for about $600 million. The order is now expected by September 2019, compared with an original completion date of early 2017. The MTA is undergoing a 10-year Fast-Forward plan to modernize the city’s transit, with billions of dollars of investment in thousands of new subway cars. (Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Susan Thomas)