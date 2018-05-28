Bombardier sells 30 CS300 aircraft to Air Baltic for $2.9 bln

May 28 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc said on Monday it had completed the sale of 30 CS300 aircraft to Latvia’s Air Baltic Corp, valuing the firm order at about $2.9 billion based on the list price.

The Canadian plane and train maker also said options and purchase rights were in place for 30 more such aircraft, which would make it a nearly $5.9 billion deal.

Air Baltic has become the largest European C Series customer with the order, the companies said.

The new order deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Air Baltic said in January it expected to buy more CSeries planes from Bombardier in the following months. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)