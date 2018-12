Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said on Thursday it expects 2019 business aircraft deliveries to be in the range of 150 to 155.

Bombardier, which is expected to host its investor day later on Thursday, also said it expects to deliver 35 commercial aircraft next year. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)