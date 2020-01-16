Bombardier sees lower full-year results on challenging rail projects

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said on Thursday it expects full-year results to be lower than previously forecast, hurt partly by challenging rail projects.

Bombardier now expects 2019 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be about $400 million, compared with a previously forecast range of between $700 million and $800 million.

The company said it also expects the timing of milestone payments and new orders at its Transportation unit to weigh on 2019 results. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)