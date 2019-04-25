Company News
April 25, 2019 / 10:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Canada's Bombardier cuts full-year profit and revenue forecast

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s Bombardier Inc on Thursday cut its full-year profit and revenue forecast, due to slower production ramp-up of some of its large projects in its transportation business.

The plane and train maker cut its 2019 revenue estimates by $1 billion to $17 billion, while adjusted core earnings is expected to be in the range of $1.50 billion to $1.65 billion, compared with its prior expectation of $1.65 billion to $1.8 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below