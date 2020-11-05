Canada's Bombardier profit drops on lower transportation demand

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Plane and train maker Bombardier Inc posted a 31% fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by weak performance of its transportation unit due to COVID-19-driven disruptions.

The Montreal-based company, which is in the process of closing a deal to sell its rail division to French train maker Alstom SA, said revenue at its transportation unit fell 2.5%.

Business jet deliveries were also lower in the quarter, falling to 24 units from 31 a year earlier.

Bombardier, which aims to break even on free cash flow in 2020, reported quarterly free cash flow of $706 million.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $176 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $255 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $3.53 billion from $3.72 billion. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)