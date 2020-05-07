UPDATE 2-Bombardier misses core profit estimates as pandemic hits jet deliveries

(Adds context)

May 7 (Reuters) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly core profit, hurt by delayed deliveries of its most lucrative corporate jets due to the coronavirus pandemic, and forecast business activity to weaken in the second quarter.

Business jet deliveries are expected to fall globally this year as the pandemic keeps communities in lockdown and businesses shut, disrupting global travel and slowing economic activity.

The downturn has weighed on Bombardier’s turnaround efforts fueled by higher deliveries of its top-of-the-line Global 7500 business jets, after facing a cash crunch in 2015.

The company plans to become a “pure play” business jetmaker when it completes the expected sale of its rail division next year to France’s Alstom SA.

Montreal-based Bombardier said it expects business to hit a low point in the second quarter, before gradually recovering during the second half of the year. The company, which suspended its 2020 guidance in March, has seen its stock plummet 72% in the year to date.

“Bombardier has begun the gradual resumption of manufacturing operations at both Aviation and Transportation necessary to deliver on our strong rail backlog and to continue the production ramp-up of the Global 7500,” Chief Executive Eric Martel said in a statement.

The pandemic has hurt sales and deliveries of corporate aircraft across the industry.

Syed Zaidi, aviation analyst for Ascend by Cirium, is forecasting a 25%-50% decline in new business jet deliveries worldwide for 2020, depending on the duration of the pandemic.

Bombardier said its aviation unit suffered a significant slowdown in orders in March, leading to a $13.6 billion business aircraft backlog at the end of the quarter, down from $14.4 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA margins at Bombardier’s aviation unit fell to 6.7% in the first quarter from 14.3% a year earlier, while those at its transportation segment dropped to 3.9% from 5.6%.

Bombardier reported negative free cash flow of $1.6 billion for the quarter. It had previously expected 2020 free cash flow to be positive, excluding certain items.

Bombardier expects to grow its Canadian production in May as the province of Quebec slowly reopens its economy.

The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization fell 35.7% to $171 million from $266 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted core earnings of $172.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.