UPDATE 3-Bombardier to continue Global 7500 jet ramp-up, as cash flow usage slips

By Allison Lampert and Sanjana Shivdas

May 7 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc on Thursday said it expects to break even on cash usage by year’s end and ramp up production of its flagship Global 7500 jet, after reporting weaker quarterly earnings due to pandemic-related delivery delays.

Montreal-based Bombardier plans to become a “pure play” business jetmaker when it completes the expected sale of its rail division next year to France’s Alstom SA.

Corporate jet deliveries are expected to fall globally this year by around a third as the pandemic keeps communities in lockdown and businesses shut, disrupting global travel and slowing economic activity.

“It is clear that we are facing a complete new reality,” Chief Executive Eric Martel told analysts.

Bombardier reported negative free cash flow of $1.6 billion for the first quarter and expects a similar number during the second three months of the year, when business is anticipated to hit a low point.

Chief Financial Officer John Di Bert said he expects free cash would start to break even or turn positive during the second half of 2020.

Despite earlier disruptions to production, Martel said he expects Bombardier to deliver “a few less” of the 35 to 40 Global 7500 business jets than originally planned and will continue its ramp-up of the $73 million plane.

Bombardier expects to increase its Canadian production in May as the province of Quebec slowly reopens its economy.

Di Bert told analysts the company expects a loss in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and lower revenues during the second quarter.

“We are expecting a reduction of our production and deliveries and therefore revenues by almost half versus the same quarter last year,” he said.

Bombardier said its aviation unit suffered a significant slowdown in orders in March, leading to a $13.6 billion business aircraft backlog at the end of the quarter, down from $14.4 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA margins at Bombardier’s aviation unit fell to 6.7% in the first quarter from 14.3% a year earlier, while those at its transportation segment dropped to 3.9% from 5.6%.

The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization fell 35.7% to $171 million from $266 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted core earnings of $172.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

In a note, Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr said weak quarterly results were no surprise, but called the larger-than-expected $1.6 billion outflow “an issue.”

Bombardier stock was down more than 5% in morning trade following earlier gains.