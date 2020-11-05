UK's Serious Fraud Office investigates Bombardier over Indonesian contracts

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bombardier is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Thursday it was investigating Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO over suspected bribery and corruption relating to contracts and orders from Garuda Indonesia GIAA.JK.

It declined to give further information on a live investigation.

Bombardier, which released quarterly results, said earlier that the SFO was investigating the same transactions that led to the former CEO of Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and his associate being convicted of money laundering and corruption

in Indonesia in May.

Bombardier has also appointed external lawyers to run an internal review, it said.

At the centre of the case are five procurement processes involving different manufacturers, including the 2011-2012 acquisition and lease of Bombardier CRJ1000 aircraft by Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.

Bombardier emphasised that no charges were laid against the corporation or its directors, officers or employees.

Company officials were not immediately available for further comment.