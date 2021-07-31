Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace & Defense

Bombardier union workers ratify 3-year agreement to end strike at Toronto plant

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, July 31 (Reuters) - The union workers at Bombardier Inc’s Toronto business-jet assembly plant on Saturday ratified new, three-year collective bargaining agreements, officially ending a strike that started last week, according to a statement.

The approximately Bombardier 1,500 workers who belong to Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union, voted to accept a preliminary deal reached on Friday, which includes wage increases and higher monthly pension benefits, the union said. (Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Alistair Bell)

