Bombardier union workers ratify 3-year agreement to end strike at Toronto plant

OTTAWA, July 31 (Reuters) - The union workers at Bombardier Inc’s Toronto business-jet assembly plant on Saturday ratified new, three-year collective bargaining agreements, officially ending a strike that started last week, according to a statement.

The approximately Bombardier 1,500 workers who belong to Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union, voted to accept a preliminary deal reached on Friday, which includes wage increases and higher monthly pension benefits, the union said. (Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Alistair Bell)