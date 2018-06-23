FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 23, 2018 / 2:53 PM / in a few seconds

Bombardier, Toronto union reach agreement ahead of strike deadline

Allison Lampert

2 Min Read

MONTREAL June 23 (Reuters) - Canadian workers who assemble Bombardier Inc’s turboprops and the company’s new top-of-the-line business jet on Saturday reached a tentative agreement with the company just hours ahead of a strike deadline, the union said.

Unifor, the union representing the 1,600 workers, has previously said its members were looking for a three-year contract with greater job security on the company’s strong-selling Global 7500 business jet, among other demands.

A Bombardier spokesman confirmed that a tentative agreement has been reached. Union members are set vote on Sunday to ratify the agreement.

The long-range jet, which is to enter service this year, is a critical part of Bombardier’s strategy to grow business aircraft revenues to $8.5 billion in 2020, up from $5 billion in 2017.

Union workers at Bombardier’s Downsview plant in Canada’s largest city Toronto assemble several large-cabin business jets, along with the Q400 turboprops.

The union talks follow Bombardier’s May announcement that it had agreed to sell the sprawling Downsview site, the company’s largest land asset, to a Canadian pension fund for approximately $635 million. Bombardier will continue to operate from Downsview for a period of up to three years, with two optional one-year extension periods. (Reporting By Allison Lampert )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.