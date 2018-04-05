FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 5, 2018 / 11:28 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Bonanza Creek appoints Eric Greager as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Bonanza Creek Energy Inc on Thursday named Eric Greager as its new chief executive officer, effective April 11.

Greager will replace Seth Bullock, who served as the company’s interim CEO since June 2017.

Greager, 47, previously served as a vice-president and general manager at Encana Oil & Gas (USA) Inc, the company said.

The appointment comes months after larger rival SandRidge Energy, under pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn and other shareholders, abandoned its bid to buy Bonanza Creek Energy. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.