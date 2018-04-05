Bonanza Creek appoints Eric Greager as CEO

April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Bonanza Creek Energy Inc on Thursday named Eric Greager as its new chief executive officer, effective April 11.

Greager will replace Seth Bullock, who served as the company’s interim CEO since June 2017.

Greager, 47, previously served as a vice-president and general manager at Encana Oil & Gas (USA) Inc, the company said.

The appointment comes months after larger rival SandRidge Energy, under pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn and other shareholders, abandoned its bid to buy Bonanza Creek Energy. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)