Bonds News
February 6, 2019 / 1:18 PM / in an hour

Trading volumes in January hit record high- Tradeweb

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Average daily trading volumes across rates, credit, money markets and equities surged by over a fifth to a new record in January, trading platform Tradeweb said on Wednesday.

“While growth was broad-based across all asset classes traded on the Tradeweb platform, some of the sharpest gains were noted in investment-grade and high-yield U.S. credit, mortgage-backed securities, and Chinese bonds,” the firm said in a monthly activity report.

Tradeweb said that average daily volume across all products was $624.5 billion in January, a rise of 20.7 percent year-over-year, representing a new record for the platform.

Average trading volumes in U.S. investment grade corporate credit rose almost 60 percent year-on-year, while high-yield corporate credit trading volumes surged almost 45 percent — both notching up new records.

Investor interest in Chinese markets continued, Tradeweb added. Average daily turnover in Chinese bonds was $0.9 billion in January, a jump of around 56 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Sujata Rao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below