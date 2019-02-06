Trading volumes in January hit record high- Tradeweb

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Average daily trading volumes across rates, credit, money markets and equities surged by over a fifth to a new record in January, trading platform Tradeweb said on Wednesday.

“While growth was broad-based across all asset classes traded on the Tradeweb platform, some of the sharpest gains were noted in investment-grade and high-yield U.S. credit, mortgage-backed securities, and Chinese bonds,” the firm said in a monthly activity report.

Tradeweb said that average daily volume across all products was $624.5 billion in January, a rise of 20.7 percent year-over-year, representing a new record for the platform.

Average trading volumes in U.S. investment grade corporate credit rose almost 60 percent year-on-year, while high-yield corporate credit trading volumes surged almost 45 percent — both notching up new records.

Investor interest in Chinese markets continued, Tradeweb added. Average daily turnover in Chinese bonds was $0.9 billion in January, a jump of around 56 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Sujata Rao)