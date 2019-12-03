9th Circuit not stirred by 'Bond' buyers' appeal of reduced fee award

Lawyers who brought a nationwide class action over the labeling and advertising for MGM’s “50 Years of James Bond” and other DVD and Blu-ray boxed sets will get less than $185,000 in attorneys’ fees, not the $350,000 envisioned in last year’s settlement, a federal appeals court held on Monday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the award entered by U.S. District Chief Judge Ricardo Martinez in Seattle, who presided over the lawsuit that Mary Johnson filed in 2017 after learning that her boxed set – which promised “all the Bond films” and “every gorgeous girl, nefarious villain and charismatic star” - deliberately omitted two films.

