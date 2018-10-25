Money markets push back rate hike expectations ahead of ECB meeting

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone money market expectations of a rate hike in September 2019 fell to 60 percent ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting, versus 69 percent earlier.

Markets are fully pricing in a 10 basis point hike for October 2019, however.

Investors have been increasingly pricing in the possibility that a tussle between Italy and the European Union on budget plans, as well as slowing euro zone growth, may force the ECB to be more cautious in removing stimulus. (Reporting by Virginia Furness)