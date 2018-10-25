FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 25, 2018 / 7:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Money markets push back rate hike expectations ahead of ECB meeting

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone money market expectations of a rate hike in September 2019 fell to 60 percent ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting, versus 69 percent earlier.

Markets are fully pricing in a 10 basis point hike for October 2019, however.

Investors have been increasingly pricing in the possibility that a tussle between Italy and the European Union on budget plans, as well as slowing euro zone growth, may force the ECB to be more cautious in removing stimulus. (Reporting by Virginia Furness)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.