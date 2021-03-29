FTSE Russell confirms China sovereign bonds to join flagship WGBI

March 29 (Reuters) - Index provider FTSE Russell confirmed on Monday that Chinese sovereign bonds will be included in its flagship bond index, starting later this year.

Chinese government bonds (CGBs) will be included in the FTSE World Government Bond Index (WGBI) from the end of October and will be phased in over 36 months, FTSE Russell said in a statement.

Chinese government bonds were previously included in index suites from JPMorgan and Bloomberg Barclays, but FTSE WGBI inclusion is expected to have a larger effect due to the size of passive flows tracking it.

HSBC has estimated that with $2.5 trillion of global cash following WGBI, China’s inclusion at a 6% index weighting could lead to inflows of $150 billion over a 12-month inclusion period.

The announcement comes despite the index provider facing resistance from major Japanese investors due to concerns over the lack of yuan convertibility, and liquidity and settlement issues. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Jane Wardell)