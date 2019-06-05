U.S. Treasury bond trading volumes rose 23.6% in May-Tradeweb

June 5 (Reuters) - Daily trading volumes in the U.S. Treasury bond market surged in May by 23.6%, driven by markets’ growing expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, data from Tradeweb showed on Wednesday.

The trading platform said average daily volume (ADV) in Treasury bond trading on its platform was $83.6 billion. Treasury yields have fallen sharply in recent months, with 10-year yields declining around 35 basis points in May.

Overall bond ADV also touched a new monthly record of $741.8 billion, or up 38.7% on the year, the platform said, adding:

“The strong volumes were driven by a rise in trading of short-term tenors, as well as continued growth in overall trading activity.”

The ADV of repurchase agreements or repos surpassed $200 billion for the first time since March 2009, a 43.7% rise on year-ago levels, the data showed.