Limited growth, unfavorable climate to hit Bonduelle's FY 2019-2020 results

Sept 30 (Reuters) - French vegetable producer Bonduelle forecast its 2019-2020 financial year will be impacted by limited growth, unfavorable climate and the impact of inflationary costs, after reporting a flat year-on-year net profit on Monday amid a difficult 2018 crop year.

Bonduelle group consolidated net profit for the full-year of 2018-19 rose 0.3% to 72.6 million euros ($79.4 million), the company said in a statement.

It expects next year will see a moderate revenue growth of 1.5% to 2.5% and current operating profit within a range of 115 to 118 million euros. ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Reporting by Pawel Goraj; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman) ;))