2 months ago
June 12, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 2 months ago

Bonesupport announces IPO, first trading day on June 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 12 (Reuters) - Bonesupport:

* Bonesupport announces initial public offering on Nasdaq Stockholm

* First day of trading in the company’s shares is expected to be 21 June 2017

* Says final price in the offering will be established through a book-building procedure and is expected to be set within the range of SEK 27–31 per share, resulting in a market capitalization of around SEK 1,358–1,474 million (before dilution), provided that the offering is fully subscribed and the over-allotment option is fully utilized (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)

