Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 19, 2019 / 7:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bonmarche expects bigger FY loss after Q3 sales disappoint

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Women’s fashion chain Bonmarche Holdings Plc warned of a bigger full-year loss on Tuesday, after its third-quarter sales fell short of expectations as the company discounted heavily to clear unsold autumn-winter clothes.

The company, which warned in December that it could report losses this year, now expects underlying pretax loss for the year to come in between 5 million pounds ($6.63 million) and 6 million pounds. It had previously expected its results to range from break even to a loss of 4 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7540 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
